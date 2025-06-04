ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Seven Money-Saving Hacks That Are Actually Wallet Assassins

My grandmother used to say, “Buy cheap, buy twice.” And you know what? My grandmothers wasn’t just wise—she was basically a financial Jedi. I didn’t listen. I bought the $5…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Money

Saving investment home with loan finance money business concept. Investment banking finance for residential real estate business. Stack coins with model house for investment loans.Cash for taxes.

My grandmother used to say, "Buy cheap, buy twice." And you know what? My grandmothers wasn't just wise—she was basically a financial Jedi. I didn’t listen. I bought the $5 flip flops. Twice. In one week.

Anyway, here are seven so-called “money-saving hacks” that Reddit (and my life experience) says will actually cost you more in the long run.

Show me the money:

1. Driving across town for gas that’s three cents cheaper.
Oh, cool. You saved 48 cents and wasted 45 minutes of your life plus $2 in gas. If you're doing this regularly, just Venmo me $5 and I’ll tell you you’re thrifty. Same result.

2. DIY repairs when you have no clue what you’re doing.
You’re not Chip or Joanna. YouTube lies. That leaky faucet is now an indoor waterfall. Congrats.

3. Making stuff yourself instead of buying it.
"I'll just make a bookshelf instead of buying one!" Fast forward: You're $172 into tools and the only thing you've built is rage.

4. Buying stuff because it's on sale.
If you needed it anyway, awesome. If not, you just spent $40 to “save” $10. That math checks out—if you live in Opposite Land.

5. Meal kits.
They say, “You’ll stop ordering takeout!” Reality says, “You’ll forget you have the kit, and the chicken will expire while you panic-order Thai food.”

6. Always buying the cheapest option.
You bought the $10 sneakers and now your feet hate you. You’re hobbling like an extra from The Walking Dead. Should’ve listened to Nana.

7. Growing your own food.
Lovely idea. Now enjoy your $800 tomatoes that took four months and a war with squirrels to grow. Also, chicken feed is not free.

Just because something sounds like a smart money move doesn’t mean it is. Trust Reddit. Trust your gradmother. And maybe don’t trust your instincts around clearance bins.

MoneySavingwaste
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
Group of students leaning on the wall.
Human InterestTop 6 Things People Had In Common About High SchoolBob Bronson
Massachusetts’ Top Summer Vacation Destination
Human InterestMassachusetts’ Top Summer Vacation DestinationAnne Erickson
Stop Snoozing! Experts Warn Hitting the Snooze Button is Bad for Your Health
Human InterestStop Snoozing! Experts Warn Hitting the Snooze Button is Bad for Your HealthYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect