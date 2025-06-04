Seven Money-Saving Hacks That Are Actually Wallet Assassins

Saving investment home with loan finance money business concept. Investment banking finance for residential real estate business. Stack coins with model house for investment loans.Cash for taxes.

My grandmother used to say, "Buy cheap, buy twice." And you know what? My grandmothers wasn't just wise—she was basically a financial Jedi. I didn’t listen. I bought the $5 flip flops. Twice. In one week.

Anyway, here are seven so-called “money-saving hacks” that Reddit (and my life experience) says will actually cost you more in the long run.

Show me the money:

1. Driving across town for gas that’s three cents cheaper.

Oh, cool. You saved 48 cents and wasted 45 minutes of your life plus $2 in gas. If you're doing this regularly, just Venmo me $5 and I’ll tell you you’re thrifty. Same result.

2. DIY repairs when you have no clue what you’re doing.

You’re not Chip or Joanna. YouTube lies. That leaky faucet is now an indoor waterfall. Congrats.

3. Making stuff yourself instead of buying it.

"I'll just make a bookshelf instead of buying one!" Fast forward: You're $172 into tools and the only thing you've built is rage.

4. Buying stuff because it's on sale.

If you needed it anyway, awesome. If not, you just spent $40 to “save” $10. That math checks out—if you live in Opposite Land.

5. Meal kits.

They say, “You’ll stop ordering takeout!” Reality says, “You’ll forget you have the kit, and the chicken will expire while you panic-order Thai food.”

6. Always buying the cheapest option.

You bought the $10 sneakers and now your feet hate you. You’re hobbling like an extra from The Walking Dead. Should’ve listened to Nana.

7. Growing your own food.

Lovely idea. Now enjoy your $800 tomatoes that took four months and a war with squirrels to grow. Also, chicken feed is not free.