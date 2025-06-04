Provincetown Pride Weekend to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Community on June 6-8

ContestsEvents
Approximately 5,000 to 10,000 people are expected to attend the Eighth Annual Provincetown Pride Weekend, June 6-8. 

The weekend's festivities will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 6, in the Red Room at 258 Commercial St. with a themed party, “Lady Gaga vs. Beyoncé.” Tickets for the 21-and-older event are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

The official Pride Weekend Dance Party will take place at 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, at A-House, regarded as one of the oldest discos in the United States.

On Sunday, June 8, a performance of “Poetry From My Brain Parts” by Tamora Israel of Hyannis will be held.

Additional events planned throughout the weekend include the Feet Over Front Street 5K Run Walk. The race path runs along what is now Commercial Street, parallel to the ocean. 

New this year is The New Ptown Resistance, an art exhibit at Provincetown Pride Center. An opening reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 6, with a Providence Pride Queer Comedy Showcase starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, at Provincetown Town Hall.

One element that won't be part of the weekend is the Provincetown Pride parade. “After the Pride Rally on the steps of Provincetown Town Hall (3:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 7), we do a (4 p.m.) ‘Sashay to Tea' at the Boatslip. It can look like a parade because you have a thousand to 1,500 people walking in a line,” said Rachael Brister, executive director of the Provincetown Business Guild, which manages Pride Weekend, in an interview with the Cape Cod Times.

However, a formal parade will take place during Carnival, Aug. 16-23, with the theme "Summer Camp!" The Carnival parade is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Aug. 21.

