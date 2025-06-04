ContestsEvents
Mohegan Sun to Host Inaugural Savor New England Festival on June 7

Mohegan Sun is bringing a new food festival to New England this summer. Featuring plenty of seafood, drinks, and live entertainment, the Savor New England festival will take place on…

Michael Vyskocil
assorted seafood image

Stock Photo

Mohegan Sun is bringing a new food festival to New England this summer.

Featuring plenty of seafood, drinks, and live entertainment, the Savor New England festival will take place on Saturday, June 7, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Mohegan Sun Patio. 

The event will offer guests access to the New England region's most delicious bites and brews, along with blues and a few surprises. Witness a clam chowder competition between Bear's Smokehouse BBQ, Crab Shack King, Get Stuffed Food Truck, Mohegan Sun, and Jasper White's Summer Shack. Sample seafood specialties and regional favorites for purchase, plus enjoy live music from Roomful of Blues and the music from singer-songwriter Will Evans.

A Sip & Savor upgrade offers guests unlimited tastings from regional New England breweries and wineries beginning at 4 p.m.

Tickets start at $22.50 and are designated for event entry only. Food and beverages will be available for purchase during the event. More information is available on the Mohegan Sun's event webpage

Mohegan Sun is at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd. in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Michael VyskocilWriter
