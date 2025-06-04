High School: Hormones, Homework, and Highly Suspicious Sleepovers

Student lockers at school. School lockers with open doors and student equipment, items and accessories for education and sport. 3d illustration

Would I go back and do high school all over again?

Absolutely not.

Unless there was a million-dollar prize or Ryan Gosling waiting at my locker. But while I didn’t love high school (and trust me, I really didn’t), I still had all the classic teenage moments. First kisses, awkward boyfriends, vocab quizzes I weirdly enjoyed, and one traumatic relationship with French class that haunts me to this day.

Je déteste.

A new poll says the top high school experience is—shocker—having a crush. A full 87% of people admit to it. Which means 13% are either lying or were homeschooled by wolves.

Also making the list? Being part of a clique. Yep, I had one. We weren’t popular, but we were loyal and knew all the words to every Debbie Gibson song and overanalyzed eye contact from boys in Algebra II.

But mostly I was home watching Must-See TV with my parents Thursday nights. I was not attending the party circuit at Memorial Field and running from cops.

Other classic experiences from high school according to the poll: favorite classes (hello, SAT vocab word walls) and least favorite classes (again, French, I’m looking at you). High school was a buffet of emotions: crushes, dances, heartbreak, and pep rallies I pretended to hate but secretly loved because… nachos.

And then there’s this gem: Lying to your parents. A cool 67% of people did it. Not me, though. Never. Not once. Wink wink. I definitely didn’t say I was “sleeping at Liz's” while sneaking out to meet a guy with a car that smelled like Polo cologne and bad decisions. Nope. Not me.

The poll says 55% of adults would go back and do high school again. Really? Like on purpose? I barely survived it the first time with my dignity intact and my spiral-bound Trapper Keeper unscathed.

Sure, it wasn’t all bad. There were dances, mall food court hangouts, and the thrill of passing a test you didn’t study for. But let’s be honest: high school was a weird cocktail of hormones, homework, and hiding your Hallmark diary from your little brother.