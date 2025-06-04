ContestsEvents
High School: Hormones, Homework, and Highly Suspicious Sleepovers

Would I go back and do high school all over again? Absolutely not. Unless there was a million-dollar prize or Ryan Gosling waiting at my locker. But while I didn’t…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
high school

Student lockers at school. School lockers with open doors and student equipment, items and accessories for education and sport. 3d illustration

Would I go back and do high school all over again?

Absolutely not.

Unless there was a million-dollar prize or Ryan Gosling waiting at my locker. But while I didn’t love high school (and trust me, I really didn’t), I still had all the classic teenage moments. First kisses, awkward boyfriends, vocab quizzes I weirdly enjoyed, and one traumatic relationship with French class that haunts me to this day.

Je déteste.

A new poll says the top high school experience is—shocker—having a crush. A full 87% of people admit to it. Which means 13% are either lying or were homeschooled by wolves.

Also making the list? Being part of a clique. Yep, I had one. We weren’t popular, but we were loyal and knew all the words to every Debbie Gibson song and overanalyzed eye contact from boys in Algebra II.

But mostly I was home watching Must-See TV with my parents Thursday nights. I was not attending the party circuit at Memorial Field and running from cops.

Other classic experiences from high school according to the poll: favorite classes (hello, SAT vocab word walls) and least favorite classes (again, French, I’m looking at you). High school was a buffet of emotions: crushes, dances, heartbreak, and pep rallies I pretended to hate but secretly loved because… nachos.

And then there’s this gem: Lying to your parents. A cool 67% of people did it. Not me, though. Never. Not once. Wink wink. I definitely didn’t say I was “sleeping at Liz's” while sneaking out to meet a guy with a car that smelled like Polo cologne and bad decisions. Nope. Not me.

The poll says 55% of adults would go back and do high school again. Really? Like on purpose? I barely survived it the first time with my dignity intact and my spiral-bound Trapper Keeper unscathed.

Sure, it wasn’t all bad. There were dances, mall food court hangouts, and the thrill of passing a test you didn’t study for. But let’s be honest: high school was a weird cocktail of hormones, homework, and hiding your Hallmark diary from your little brother.

So yeah—thanks for the memories, but once was enough.

High Schoolmemoriesyoung
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
