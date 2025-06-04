City of Salem Opens Splash Pads for Summer
Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo announced on Tuesday, June 3, that both splash pads in the City of Salem are open and operating for the summer season. Members of the community are invited…
Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo announced on Tuesday, June 3, that both splash pads in the City of Salem are open and operating for the summer season.
Members of the community are invited to beat the heat during the summer at the following splash pad locations:
- Forest River Pool (32 Clifton Ave.)
- Mary Jane Lee Park (corner of Palmer and Prince streets)
The opening of the splash pads coincides with warming temperatures for Salem. According to The Weather Channel, the forecasted high temperature for Salem is 82 degrees on Wednesday, June 4, and Thursday, June 5. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms is possible on Friday, June 6, with a high of 74 degrees.