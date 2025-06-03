Want To Add Years To Your Life? Move To The Woods

If you're worried about living the hustle and bustle of the daily grind in a large metropolitan area, it may be time to make a move to the woods. Yes, that's right, the big city life is robbing years from your life and if you want to reverse the trend run don't walk to the woods.

This probably comes as no surprise to anyone living with the day to day stressors of modern life in today's world. Between the crazy traffic on every major road to the over crowded city streets it's enough to raise anyone's blood pressure and at the same time, lower your life expentancy.

Which is exactly why a Dr moved out of his busy home town in California and into the woods to test whether his overall health would get better and increase the years in his life.

Off to the woods we go!

According to a recent story in The Daily Mail Ten years ago, Dr David Furman, an associate professor and head of Stanford University's 1000 Immunomes Project, was living in a California city where he suffered migraines and relied on ibuprofen to dampen the pain.

As an anti-aging professor, he knew that life in the fast Lane was going to take its toll on his longevity. He decided to self experiments and give up city life to live in the woods to see if that would alleviate his stress and change his health markers for the better.

After spending three years in the forest, Dr Furman decided to once again check his blood for inflammatory markers and see if his health had improved.

Much to his surprise, the now 42-year-old scientist had managed to bring down his 'inflammatory age' to 32 - a whole decade younger than his actual biological age. And he may have the forest to thank.



Too much screen time is literally taking a toll

A 2021 Springer Nature study found increased use of screens among adults between 18 to 25 years old may harm learning, memory and mental health, as well as increase the risk of early neurodegeneration. Which is another way of saying that screen time is really bad for our brains.