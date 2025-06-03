This 80s Hit Song Just Passed 1 Billion Spotify Streams

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Rick Astley performs at BBC Radio 2 In The Park 2023 at Victoria Park on September 17, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

The popular "Never Gonna Give You Up" has now hit 1 billion Spotify streams, adding to its success of reaching #1 in 25 countries. The song came out of Stock Aitken Waterman's studio as Astley's first single.

The catchy song dominated the UK charts for five weeks straight, becoming the biggest hit of 1987. It all started from a casual conversation when Astley talked to Mike Waterman about relationship problems.

"I never could have imagined back in 1987 that ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ would still be going strong decades later. Thanks to streaming platforms, a whole new generation has been able to discover music like mine.," Astley said in a statement. "Reaching one billion streams is something I never dreamed of and to everyone who’s ever listened, thank you."

Starting as a studio assistant, Astley worked there for two years doing various tasks. While making tea and operating tape machines, he also sang backup vocals.

People weren't sure about releasing the song at first. But taking that risk worked out well - the track became number one everywhere, topping both US and UK charts.

The hits kept coming. After winning the 1988 Brit Award for Best British Single, the song found new life twenty years later. Internet popularity helped it win MTV Europe's Music Award for Best Act Ever in 2008.

People still love the song today. Astley created a simple piano version for his 2019 "The Best of Me" album. Billboard's 2023 rankings put it among the top 500 pop songs ever.