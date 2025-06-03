New England’s Largest Pizza Festival to Feature Over 30 Participating Pizzerias

New England's largest pizza festival is returning to Boston with more than 30 participating pizzerias from around the world.

The Boston Pizza Festival is coming to City Hall Plaza in Boston from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22. The participating pizzerias include those from Greater Boston and New England. They range from Sally's Apizza of New Haven, Connecticut, to “Pizza a Vico” from Vico Equense on the Sorrento Peninsula.

The two-day event is a pizza lover's happy place. Activities will feature an interactive pizza-making demonstration with The Dough Connection, along with live music and entertainment. Beverages will be sponsored by Peroni, along with wine offerings from 19 Crimes.

The Boston Pizza Festival is also introducing a new ticketing system this year. Individuals who purchase a $10 pre-admission ticket will get automatic entry to the festival and two complimentary slices of pizza with any topping of their choice. Tickets are $15 per person if purchased during the weekend of the event.

Additional slice packages — ranging from The Love Triangle, for three slices, to The Whole Fam, for 10 slices — are also available for purchase.

For more details about ticket options, visit the Boston Pizza Festival's website.