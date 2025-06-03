Massachusetts Festivals Celebrate Pride Month Throughout June

Throughout June, Massachusetts will host several Pride Month celebrations in communities from Boston to Plymouth. Below are four highlights of several upcoming Pride Month commemorations as detailed by Wicked Local Boston.

Boston Pride for the People

The city of Boston will celebrate Pride Month with a festival and parade hosted by Boston Pride for the People on Saturday, June 14. A parade featuring floats, marches, performances, and LGBTQ+ groups and businesses will kick off the celebration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., beginning in Copley Square. A festival at Boston Common and a block party at City Hall Plaza will follow the parade.

Concord Pride Fest

Concord will celebrate community Pride during Concord Pride Fest on Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day begins with a march down Main Street at 10 a.m., followed by a Pride party, a Pride lawn party, a Pride pool party, and more activities. Details for the event are available online.

North Shore (Salem) Pride Parade and Festival

The North Shore will celebrate Pride with a festival and parade featuring the theme "Show Your Pride" in Salem on Saturday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. After a parade featuring LGBTQ+ communities and groups through downtown Salem, the town will celebrate with a festival on the town common, followed by an after-party at the Bit Bar. The festival will be held at Salem Common in North Washington Square, while the parade begins at Shetland Park, 27 Congress St., in Salem.

Plymouth Pride Festival