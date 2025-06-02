Walden Pond’s Main Beach Closes Summer 2025 for Bathhouse Construction

Next summer, Walden Pond's main beach will close while workers build a new $6.1 million bathhouse. "DCR has determined it cannot safely open the Main Beach to visitors for the 2025 summer season, while construction for the new bathhouse is ongoing," said DCR officials to CBS News Boston.

Crews will tear down the existing two-story building. They'll replace it with a single-floor facility that's more accessible to all visitors. The new building will include three family restrooms, changing areas, medical facilities, and staff spaces.

While Red Cross Beach remains open, there won't be any lifeguards on duty. Officials suggest visitors check out other swimming spots: Ashland State Park, Cochituate State Park, Hopkinton State Park, and Shannon Memorial Beach.

This closure comes after a rough period at the site, which attracts 600,000 visitors yearly. In recent months, poor water quality and flood damage led to several temporary shutdowns.

The pond, reaching depths of 102 feet, became a National Historic site in 1962. It gained fame after writer Henry David Thoreau documented his experiences there.

People have been swimming at the pond since the 1800s. When Fitchburg Railroad built attractions on the west shore in 1866, visitors started pouring into this previously peaceful spot.

Problems showed up early - Harper's Magazine worried about overcrowding in 1875. Later, in 1922, the Emerson family donated 80 acres to Massachusetts to protect it.