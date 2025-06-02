Salem’s Harborwalk Garden Cultivates Community with Entertainment, Food, and Events

Harborwalk Garden at Charlotte Forten Park has returned for a second season in Salem.

Created by The Anthem Group, the creative forces behind the Frozen Fire Festival, Harborwalk Garden, located at 289 Derby St., is designed as a dynamic outdoor gathering space that promotes hospitality, community engagement, events, and experiences in downtown Salem.

Throughout the summer, the all-ages venue will feature live performances, local markets, and special community events. Local beer, wine, craft cocktails, and light bites will be available for guests to enjoy, along with public seating areas and weekend programming.

The Anthem Group is planning several special activities, including salsa nights, live music, and comedy shows, as well as celebrations such as the Fourth of July, Juneteenth, and a Pride festival.

“I'm so appreciative of Anthem Group's energy and enthusiasm for making Charlotte Forten Park an active space for community to gather,” shared Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo in a city news release. “Harborwalk Gardens' second season promises to bring music, programming, and more to this central space in our city.”