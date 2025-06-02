Massachusetts Most Affordable Airbnb is a Delightful Getaway

Summer is a great time to rent an Airbnb and get away from it all, but even if it's outside the summer months, escaping to an Airbnb can offer the kind of rest and relaxation that is simply needed. As with any vacation, sometimes booking an Airbnb during the offseason is even more reasonable than renting it in the summer months. Plus, at this point, some of the most popular Airbnb spots are booked up for the summer but still have some available slots for fall. Whenever you plan to vacation, one new report shows the cheapest Airbnb getaway in the state. This one is a real find.

Cheapest Massachusetts Airbnb

The crew at Reader's Digest has a new feature out about the most affordable Airbnb options in each state, including this state. "We have the most beautiful, best reviewed and surprisingly cheap rentals in every state right here," they note in the feature. So, it's not just about the price. These picks also have stellar reviews, making them a real find.

For Massachusetts, they love the The Retreat at Eagleville, which they say runs $150 per night. "Located on the edge of a tranquil pond in Athol, the aptly named Retreat at Eagleville is ideal for fishing and those looking for an escape into nature," they note. Who doesn't like some fishing fun? "After an action-packed day on the water—be sure to take advantage of the provided kayaks, paddles and life jackets—relax with a soak in the tub or cook a multicourse feast in the fully equipped kitchen."