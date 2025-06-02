Major Bridge Work Begins on Mass Pike as First Weekend Closure Ends

MassDOT finished its first weekend shutdown of the Mass Pike at the I-95 interchange near Newton-Weston, launching a $230 million bridge project.

Traffic narrowed to single lanes between exits 123 and 125 from May 30 through June 2, 2025. Crews began tearing down old bridges during the closure.

"The upgrade is necessary to prevent future safety issues and emergency repairs," said MassDOT highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver to Natick Report.

The same stretch will close again June 20-23, from Friday night until early Monday. Workers will put in pre-made bridge pieces during that time.

The work covers eight bridges - five need complete replacement, while three need partial repairs. One key bridge spans the Charles River, connecting downtown Boston to the airport and waterfront.

Though safe for now, the bridges are showing their age. MassDOT hopes to avoid expensive emergency repairs by fixing things early.

This busy intersection links Boston to western suburbs. Officials worked with nearby towns to minimize neighborhood disruption.

Weekend work faces tight deadlines. Teams must finish before Monday's rush hour. Drivers should plan alternate routes when they can.

This is the biggest bridge update in the area in decades. The careful planning helps keep traffic flowing during construction.

Airport and Seaport District travel will see the biggest disruptions on construction weekends. Electronic road signs now show detours around the work zone.