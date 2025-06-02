Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Future Holocaust Museum in Boston

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new Holocaust museum in Boston was held on Thursday, May 29. The new museum will be located at the intersection of Tremont Street and Hamilton Place downtown, across from Boston Common.

Speaking at the groundbreaking, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu emphasized that the new museum underscores the city's commitment to telling the stories of its Jewish community and lessons from history.

“We are a city for everyone, and we are a city that leads the way because not only are we constantly committing to what we need to do moving forward, but what we need to remember, to take stock of, and then charge ourselves with the responsibility to act on forever more,” Wu said in remarks shared by 7News Boston.

According to a GBH report, the museum's exhibits will educate visitors about the tragedy of the Holocaust, in which state-sponsored persecution led to the murder of millions of Jews. The museum will also highlight contemporary threats of antisemitism and bigotry.

Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka, whose grandfather escaped Russia to avoid religious and political persecution, said she was pleased to partner with the state House of Representatives to designate $10 million in funding for the project.

“One museum, we know, cannot heal the world,” Spilka said. “But together, we can continue that important work. And that's why it is so important to have this museum and education center — to be the focus of our efforts to ensure that 'Never Again' is more than just words.”