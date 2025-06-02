ContestsEvents
Garage of Shame: 15 Things I’m Apparently Hoarding Wrong

I was in my garage this weekend, as one does when trying to escape family, responsibility, or both. And guess what? According to Southern Living, I’ve basically turned it into…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Garage

Cluttered corner full of household storage items and vintage electronics.

I was in my garage this weekend, as one does when trying to escape family, responsibility, or both. And guess what? According to Southern Living, I’ve basically turned it into a climate-controlled disaster zone. Except without the climate control.

Apparently, garages are not magical storage portals. They’re just uninsulated boxes of chaos.Iif you live somewhere with heat, humidity, or freezing temps (hello, Boston), your garage is ruining your stuff in real time.

Let’s go through the list of things you’re not supposed to keep in there. Spoiler alert: I own nearly all of them.

Garage No-Nos

  1. Pet food – No pets. Skated on that one.
  2. Wine – Oh no. My “emergency wine stash” is just vinegar with a cork now.
  3. Blankets and clothing – Great. I’ve been saving those “spare” sweaters for moths, apparently.
  4. Paint – Every can now doubles as a sad, frozen-solid art project.
  5. Firewood – I thought it was rustic. Turns out it's bug real estate.
  6. Propane tanksPerfect. Just casually storing tiny bombs next to my snowblower.
  7. Important documents – Do old tax returns count as “important”? Because mice are doing their own audits now.
  8. Photographs – Goodbye, baby photos. Hello, warped, sticky memories.
  9. Books – Nothing says “I love literature” like letting it mold quietly next to the rake.
  10. Electronics – If moisture didn’t kill them, upgrades did.
  11. Art work – I’m no curator, but “garage chic” hasn’t taken off yet.
  12. Stuffed animals – Those childhood treasures now have spider roommates.
  13. Pillows – I guess I was just keeping mildew in cushion form.
  14. Chemicals – It’s like a science experiment back there, minus the supervision.
  15. Flammable items – Fire hazard? More like fire guarantee.

So now I have to clean out my garage. Again. Good thing Boston isn’t Florida-hot, or this would be an emergency. I'm banking on that New England breeze to buy me a few weeks of procrastination.

In conclusion: garages are not closets, they're chaos caves.

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
