Win Cyndi Lauper Tickets All Week Long!

Sponsored by Live Nation

Are you ready to have some fun with Cyndi Lauper and 105.7 WROR?!

105.7 WROR is giving you another chance to win tickets to Cyndi's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour"!

Just listen at 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p and 5p for the special code word. When you hear, you'll have twenty minutes to enter it below. The more code words you catch the more chances you have to win! It's that easy!

Listen live on the free 105.7 WROR App, stream us or tell your smart speaker to play 105.7 WROR.