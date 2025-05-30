ContestsEvents
The Words That Each New England State Can’t Spell

Bob Bronson
Students Compete In The 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee

Speller Lora Wu participates in a preliminary round of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center on May 30, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. The 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee begins today through Thursday with 230 students competing for the spelling top honor. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

This year's winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee was Faizan Zaki a 13 year old from Plano, Texas who won by spelling the word "eclaircissement" which means to clean up something obscure. Most of us have never heard of the word, let alone have to spell it.

Back in the day, if you were not a great speller, you would have to get out a dictionary for an assist. Or maybe you had somebody that was close to you who could spell well. Now with the advent of spell check, we can all be good at it.

This doesn’t mean we are better at spelling of course, we just have an automatic assistant to check our work. When you are texting or writing an email or a word, doc, it’s comforting to know that we don’t have to worry about poor spelling. Spellcheck will highlight the word that is misspelled and give you the option of changing it.


It is ironic that, even with spellcheck, we are still misspelling a lot of words. Perhaps it is because we have the safety net of knowing that our work will be checked for us.

The 6 Words That New Englander’s struggle to spell are as follows

Connecticut: Schedule, we can assume that most people from the Nutmeg State forget the “c” in the beginning of the word.

Maine: Pneumonia, most commonly the “p” is left out and Mainers just go with the “n”

Mass: Beautiful, here there is confusion with having three vowels in a row and the placement of them trips Bay Staters up.

N.H. Protective, not sure why that was the Live Free or Die State has a problem with this word, other than maybe leaving off the last “t”

R.I. Canceled , Probably because of the one “l” that trip up Rhode Islanders the most. Because cancel has one letter L but when you are canceled, they must think it has two.

Vermont Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Green Staters get tripped up on this crazy word from the classic movie Mary Poppins. It’s hard enough to say, let alone spell!

