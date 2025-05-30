Cheese Louise to Open First Boston-Based Location

A fan-favorite New England grilled cheese concept is coming to Boston.

Cheese Louise, a fast-casual grilled cheese concept known for its artisan-style sandwiches and feelings of nostalgia, will join a slate of food and beverage concepts inside Hub Hall.

Organized in 2018 as a food truck in North Conway, New Hampshire, Cheese Louise was founded by three college friends, Bryce, James, and Ian, who sought to transform a fun summer activity into a tangible business.

Cheese Louise has now expanded into a regional success, with several food trucks and bricks-and-mortar locations throughout the New England area. Customers have fallen in love with sandwich creations such as the signature Vermonter, a classic grilled cheese sandwich served with house-made tomato soup.

Guests can also try favorites like The Godmother (a Caprese-inspired sandwich), The Baconater (a grilled cheese sandwich containing crisp bacon), and The Blue Buffalo (a grilled cheese sandwich piled high with buffalo chicken, blue cheese, and celery).

According to a Boston 25 News report, Hub Hall is the first Boston location for the New England company.

“Cheese Louise brings something truly unique to the table with their quality comfort food served with personality and heart,” said Nick Moniz, general manager of Hub Hall, in an interview with Boston 25 News. “It's the perfect addition to our diverse mix of vendors, and we know it's going to become a go-to spot for our guests.”