40% Of Americans Plan On Backyard Improvements This Summer
It seems that ever since the lockdown days of COVID Americans have been doing some serious upgrades to their backyard and other areas around their property.
During that time period of 2020 through 2022. Most of us spent more time in our homes than ever before. If you recall, it was a goal for most Americans to make improvements in their backyard.
That came out of the necessity that most of us were spending much more time at home than ever before. If you could make your backyard oasis, then you didn’t have to worry about not having anywhere to go.
We were obviously spending more time at home than ever before because of the shut downs and lockdowns. His meds, it was time to improve our surroundings to make staying home much more pleasurable.
It was the absolute heyday for backyard improvement, people were paying exorbitant amounts to put in swimming pools, fire, pits, and anything else that would make spending all that time at home more pleasurable.
We’re still making backyard improvements
A recent survey of 2,000 homeowners revealed that 41% of respondents plan to focus on developing backyard sanctuaries this year.
Other popular exterior projects include adding fire pits and outdoor heating (38%) and making spaces more private (37%).
The survey also highlighted a growing sentiment to maximize outdoor living, with two-thirds of homeowners planning to spend more time outdoors in 2025 compared to the previous year . (Talker Research)
Most realtors will tell you that making improvements in the backyard is a smart decision that should pay dividends down the line when it comes time to sell. Buyers love to see a finished product that would allow them turn-key enjoyments after purchasing the house.
Of course, there’s no way to guarantee that you will see all of your money returned to you when you sell the house, but hopefully it’ll come close, and you will have years of enjoyment in your own backyard oasis. In the meantime.