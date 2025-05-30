ContestsEvents
40% Of Americans Plan On Backyard Improvements This Summer

It seems that ever since the lockdown days of COVID Americans have been doing some serious upgrades to their backyard and other areas around their property.

Bob Bronson
It seems that ever since the lockdown days of COVID Americans have been doing some serious upgrades to their backyard and other areas around their property.

During that time period of 2020 through 2022. Most of us spent more time in our homes than ever before. If you recall, it was a goal for most Americans to make improvements in their backyard.

That came out of the necessity that most of us were spending much more time at home than ever before. If you could make your backyard oasis, then you didn’t have to worry about not having anywhere to go.
We were obviously spending more time at home than ever before because of the shut downs and lockdowns. His meds, it was time to improve our surroundings to make staying home much more pleasurable.

It was the absolute heyday for backyard improvement, people were paying exorbitant amounts to put in swimming pools, fire, pits, and anything else that would make spending all that time at home more pleasurable.

We’re still making backyard improvements

A recent survey of 2,000 homeowners revealed that 41% of respondents plan to focus on developing backyard sanctuaries this year.
Other popular exterior projects include adding fire pits and outdoor heating (38%) and making spaces more private (37%).

The survey also highlighted a growing sentiment to maximize outdoor living, with two-thirds of homeowners planning to spend more time outdoors in 2025 compared to the previous year . (Talker Research)

Most realtors will tell you that making improvements in the backyard is a smart decision that should pay dividends down the line when it comes time to sell. Buyers love to see a finished product that would allow them turn-key enjoyments after purchasing the house.

Of course, there’s no way to guarantee that you will see all of your money returned to you when you sell the house, but hopefully it’ll come close, and you will have years of enjoyment in your own backyard oasis. In the meantime.

Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
