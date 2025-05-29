The Mile-High Marriage Advice We Didn’t Know We Needed

So here’s a fun twist: a bride and groom hopped on a flight to their destination wedding, and the flight attendant decided to play Cupid with a clipboard.

She asked the passengers to write down their best marriage advice.

It was basically “Love Actually,” but with less Hugh Grant and more recycled air.

Now, the couple says they’ll cherish these words of wisdom forever. Cute, right? But let’s be real—some of that advice was gold, and some of it was the emotional equivalent of a decorative pillow that says Live, Laugh, Love.

One gem? “Pick your battles.”

Yes. This. Not everything is worth a screaming match or passive-aggressive dishwasher loading. Another winner?

“Keep dating each other.” Because sweatpants and silence are not the love language you think they are.

But then we’ve got the classics that need to retire already.

“Love means never having to say you’re sorry”? Nope. That’s just how you end up divorced and still arguing about who forgot the dog at daycare. Say sorry. Often. Even when you're only 23% sure it's your fault.

And can we talk about “Never go to bed angry”? Okay, but what if you’re tired and just need to sleep it off before you throw a casserole dish? Sometimes, going to bed angry is the responsible choice.

Also, someone probably wrote “You be you.” What does that even mean? It's not advice—it’s a motivational mug. Real advice is: be the version of “you” that doesn’t leave socks on the coffee table for five business days.

Here’s the deal: marriage is messy.

It’s mismatched schedules, shared bank accounts, and having strong opinions about towels. If some airplane stranger’s advice helps you through it? Great. If not? Just nod, smile, and keep the list for when you need a laugh.