‘Sirens’ Creator Demystifies the Why Behind the Series’ New England Wardrobe

Fans of the new Netflix dark comedy series “Sirens” have noticed the New England-inspired wardrobe featured on its characters. In an interview with Variety on Friday, May 23, the series creator, Molly Smith Metzler, explained that the clothing choices, particularly Lily Pulitzer's fashions, were inspired by her experiences in coastal New England towns, such as Nantucket.

"My best friend has a house there, and it's for real," she told Variety. "Lilly Pulitzer is for real. They all have it on in Nantucket. Then there's the Nantucket reds, the salmon color pants. The first time you see it, you're like, 'Where am I?' It's so bright. It's sort of like, if you've been there, you're in on the joke, you know the pants to buy."

The playwright and screenwriter also revealed that much of the Lilly Pulitizer-like clothing is custom-made for the production.

"I love Lilly. I have some Lilly, but it's a little ridiculous," she shared. "We're so fortunate [Caroline Duncan], our costume designer, took that and just ran with it — most of the stuff on the show that looks like Lilly Pulitzer is actually custom."

People magazine also reported on the allure of the lockets that all the "sirens" wear in the series. "It's something you can only buy in Nantucket. They're called basket necklaces, and they usually have ivory from Wales in them," she explained. "But they're very expensive. They're handmade, and everyone in Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard is wearing them."