Lowell Summer Music Series to Celebrate 35th Season

Michael Vyskocil
Lowell Summer Music Series

Photo: Lowell Summer Music Series/Facebook

The Lowell Summer Music Series is coming back to The Mill City for a 35th season. This year, programming will bring 12 nationally touring acts that feature diverse artists, such as Los Lobos, Grace Potter, Galactic, KALEO, Josh Ritter, and more. 

From June 20 through mid-September, concerts will take place at the tree-lined Boarding House Park in downtown Lowell. Tickets for all shows are available at LowellSummerMusic.org.

Here's a look at the performer lineup:

  • June 20: Gaelic Storm
  • June 22:  Los Lobos
  • June 28: Darlene Love
  • June 29: Eaglemania
  • July 11: Galactic
  • July 17: Grace Potter
  • Aug. 3: KALEO
  • Aug. 8: The Wood Brothers
  • Aug. 10: Sierra Hull
  • Aug. 24: Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band
  • Sept. 13: Let's Sing Taylor
  • Sept. 14: Big Head Todd & The Monster

The series will also offer Free Fun For Kids, featuring family-friendly performances and activities for young audiences on Wednesday and Thursday mornings in July and August. Each event features live entertainment, such as music, dance, magic, and animal shows. Free lunches will be provided by Lowell Public Schools. Programming also include healthy snacks, free books from Project LEARN, creative activities, and free trolley rides provided by the National Park Service. This program is free for children and families.

The Lowell Summer Music Series is produced by the nonprofit Lowell Festival Foundation and is made possible by ticket sales, sponsorships, grants, and community support.

Michael VyskocilWriter
