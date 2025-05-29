Lowell Summer Music Series to Celebrate 35th Season

The Lowell Summer Music Series is coming back to The Mill City for a 35th season. This year, programming will bring 12 nationally touring acts that feature diverse artists, such as Los Lobos, Grace Potter, Galactic, KALEO, Josh Ritter, and more.

From June 20 through mid-September, concerts will take place at the tree-lined Boarding House Park in downtown Lowell. Tickets for all shows are available at LowellSummerMusic.org.

Here's a look at the performer lineup:

June 20: Gaelic Storm

Gaelic Storm June 22: Los Lobos

Los Lobos June 28: Darlene Love

Darlene Love June 29: Eaglemania

Eaglemania July 11: Galactic

Galactic July 17: Grace Potter

Grace Potter Aug. 3: KALEO

KALEO Aug. 8: The Wood Brothers

The Wood Brothers Aug. 10: Sierra Hull

Sierra Hull Aug. 24: Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band

Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band Sept. 13: Let's Sing Taylor

Let's Sing Taylor Sept. 14: Big Head Todd & The Monster

The series will also offer Free Fun For Kids, featuring family-friendly performances and activities for young audiences on Wednesday and Thursday mornings in July and August. Each event features live entertainment, such as music, dance, magic, and animal shows. Free lunches will be provided by Lowell Public Schools. Programming also include healthy snacks, free books from Project LEARN, creative activities, and free trolley rides provided by the National Park Service. This program is free for children and families.