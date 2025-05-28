Traveling to the Cape This Summer? Take the Cape Flyer Train

If you're planning for some rest and relaxation on the Cape but don't want to sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic, why not hit the rails instead? The Cape Flyer's Boston to Cape Cod weekend passenger train service resumed summer service on Friday, May 23.

The Cape Flyer makes stops in Braintree, Bourne, Brockton, Buzzards Bay, Hyannis, Lakeville, and Wareham Village. The train runs on Friday evenings, Saturdays, and Sundays, and will operate from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Below are some sample fares The Enterprise highlighted for a few locations along the route:

Lakeville/Wareham, Buzzards Bay/Bourne to Hyannis: $5 for a one-way ticket and $8 for a round-trip ticket

South Station/Braintree/Brockton to Hyannis: $22 for a one-way ticket and $40 for a round-trip ticket

South Station/Braintree/Brockton to Wareham/Buzzards Bay/Bourne: $20 for a one-way ticket and $35 for a round trip

Children 11 and younger ride for free when accompanied by a paying adult. A first-class upgrade is available for an additional $15 each way.