Taste of Somerville Food and Arts Festival to Take Over The Block at Boynton Yards on June 11

Celebrating the community's vibrant arts and cuisine, the Taste of Somerville festival returns to Union Square on Wednesday, June 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Vendors will be set up at The Block at Boynton Yards science and innovation campus by Union Square.

Attendees can discover more than 50 local food and beverage vendors at the festival. Complementing the food and drink, live music and entertainment complements a marketplace of local artisans and family-friendly lawn games.

“This festival truly showcases the incredible talent and vibrant spirit of our local culinary and arts community, and we can't wait for everyone to experience it,” said Wendy Dalwin, executive director of the Somerville Chamber of Commerce, in a news release shared with The Somerville Times. “We are incredibly excited to bring the Taste of Somerville to the innovative Boynton Yards for the benefit of the Somerville Homeless Coalition.”

The Somerville Homeless Coalition provides support, services, and housing to over 7,400 individuals and households annually.

Participants in this year's festival include the following vendors and more: Five Horses Tavern, Foundry on Elm, Premiere on Broadway, Ball Square Fine Wines, The Independent, When Pigs Fly, Wild Child Chocolate, Puritan and Company, Himalayan Kitchen, Josephine, Mimi's Chūka Diner, Fuki's Japanese Cuisine, and Gerly's Ice Cream.