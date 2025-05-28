Salem Reintroduces Free Trolley Rides for Residents

The City of Salem, in partnership with the Salem Trolley, has announced free rides on the Salem Trolley will be available for residents from June 1 through Sept. 30. Residents can request a resident ticket for the trolley by presenting proof of Salem residency in person at the Salem Trolley's office at 8 Central St.

Admission is based on seating availability. Passengers cannot exit and reboard the trolley once they have disembarked.

The Salem Trolley operates daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Its route covers most of downtown Salem and the Salem Willows. The eight-mile trip around the city takes passengers past some of the most historic points of interest in the community, including the Charter Street Burial Ground, the House of the Seven Gables, the Salem Witch Museum, the Witch Dungeon Museum, and the historic Salem waterfront.

“I want to thank the Salem Trolley for their generosity in once again working with us to subsidize this terrific program to make it possible for Salem residents to take advantage of a free trolley ride,” said Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo in a city news release. “They are a true asset to Salem and our business community.”