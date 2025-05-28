Dating Women Are Looking For This In A Partner
Move over Bill Belichick, it’s not just you that prefers dating someone younger than you, (in his case a lot younger). It appears that women also prefer dating younger people…
Move over Bill Belichick, it’s not just you that prefers dating someone younger than you, (in his case a lot younger). It appears that women also prefer dating younger people too.
We were always led to believe that women would prefer dating men their age or slightly older. However, in today’s dating world, things have changed. Women are no longer most interested in men that are more matured and settled, they want younger men.
What is the reason for this change of heart? Perhaps it’s nothing new but, something that women in the single dating pool are more willing to admit.
Men have always thought that younger women would be attracted to them for a host of reasons. Whether it was their maturity, their status, or their “been there done that” philosophy.
How will older men compete in this brave new world where women are more attractive to younger men. Will you need to have a financial resources of a Bill Belichick?
Does this mean that the dad body that they have lived with and are comfortable with will now have to be whipped into shape? After all, how many women would prefer a middle aged pot belly compared to the six pack abs of a younger man?
Let’s look at the numbers
A recent study found that both men and women show a similar preference for younger romantic partners. Researchers analyzed data from over 6,000 blind dates arranged by a professional matchmaking service, tracking participants' actual attraction levels rather than just stated preferences.
The results revealed that both genders were consistently more drawn to younger dates, with this trend holding true regardless of the daters' own stated age limits. This contradicts the long-held belief that men seek younger women while women prefer older men.
The findings suggest a disconnect between what people claim to want and what truly sparks their romantic interest, potentially upending common approaches to online dating. Researchers note the preference for youth was modest but pervasive across all measures.
Let this be a wake up call two people in the single dating world that you are competing with younger men and women so you better bring your a game. That is unless you have Belichick money and status.