ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute to Late Manager Carl ‘Tinker’ West

Bruce Springsteen shared a moving tribute to Carl “Tinker” West, his first manager, who died this month at the age of 89 due to throat cancer. Springsteen shared his tribute…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform at Decathlon Arena on May 24, 2025 in Lille, France.
Sébastien Courdji/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen shared a moving tribute to Carl "Tinker" West, his first manager, who died this month at the age of 89 due to throat cancer.

Springsteen shared his tribute via social media and his official website in a post simply titled "Tinker." He referred to his former manager as "one of the most important people of my young life."

However, The Boss didn't shy away from West's gruff nature. He wrote, "He was a natural born misanthrope. He was not an easy man to know, live with, or be around. He was from California and was an old school frontier individualist asking no quarter and giving none. If you weren’t being useful he didn’t want you near him. "

Springsteen noted, "After I became a huge success over the years, Tinker asked me for exactly nothing. He was forever alone, working, off the grid, and independent. I was always satisfied when I would be the recipient of Tink’s highest compliment: 'Springsteen, you don’t f--- around.'"

He concluded his tribute by recalling the last time he saw his former manager, who was in the hospital and near death from his battle with throat cancer.

"He smiled when he saw me, and I kissed one of my errant father’s goodbye," wrote Springsteen. "I hung out for a while, he pulled me close, and his voice raspy and nearly gone whispered, 'We sure had some adventures, didn’t we?' I answered, 'We sure did.' When I was about to leave, I saw something I never thought I’d see in this life or the next. He cried. I loved him."

Bruce Springsteen
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Woman holding a wafer cone of vanilla soft ice cream. soft ice cream melting. Blurred background.
UncategorizedTaste of Somerville Food and Arts Festival to Take Over The Block at Boynton Yards on June 11Michael Vyskocil
perfect vacation
Human InterestThe Perfect Vacation Is How Long And How Much?Lauren Beckham Falcone
spring
UncategorizedSpring? Never Heard Of HerLauren Beckham Falcone
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect