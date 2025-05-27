When It Comes To Swearing A Lot, U.S.A. Is Number 1

ContestsEvents
Bob Bronson
This is an honor that we as Americans might not be too proud of, but we cannot say that we are the least bit surprised by it. No one knows why we have such a fondness for swearing, we just know that we do it a lot. In fact, we do it more than any other country in the world.

For the most prosperous of nations, why is it we enjoy swearing so much? You would think that we don't have a lot to complain about or swear about. Apparently that doesn't matter much. We use a multitude of swear words on any occasion.

It used to be that swearing was taboo and you would be looked down upon if you did a lot of it in the proper circles. Now, people have less restraint than ever before. You cannot watch a movie or stream a show in which a swear word is not said within the first five minutes.

Broadcast radio and television still adhere to the non-swearing rules that have been policed by the FCC since the 1940's . That's why you never hear cuss words on the radio, it could cost the station their broadcast license or at the very least, a hefty fine.

Here are the results of the study on swearing

study last year found America swears more than any other country.  We love to swear everywhere and anywhere and now an even bigger study found it really is true, at least online.

Researchers in Australia analyzed almost two million web pages from 340,000 sites . . . over 1.7 BILLION total words.  And they found the U.S. leads all other English-speaking nations in online swearing.

Around 1 in every 3,000 words we write is a curse word.  The U.K. is next at 1 in every 4,200 words.  Then Australia at 1 in every 4,500.

The study was based on English speaking countries to make it easier for the researches to seek out the swear words that were printed online. We assume people of all nations enjoy swearing as much as we Americans do, so we have the trophy for our English speaking brethren, but there might be other countries that do it as much as we do. It's just harder to find the swear words.

