ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Spring? Never Heard Of Her

You know that moment when you’ve been freezing your butt off since February, layered up like an arctic explorer just to take the trash out, and you think, “I can’t…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
spring

climate change, low angle view Thermometer on blue sky with sun shining in summer show increase temperature, concept global warming

You know that moment when you’ve been freezing your butt off since February, layered up like an arctic explorer just to take the trash out, and you think, “I can’t wait for spring”?

Yeah. Me too.

I spent months fantasizing about sunshine, patio drinks, warm breezes, and that smug joy of not having to scrape ice off the windshield.

And now? It’s Spring in Boston.

Technically. But somehow we’ve catapulted straight from “maybe I’ll wear my cute winter boots one more time because it's 40 degrees and WON'T STOP RAINING" to “WHY IS MY BACK SWEATING AT 9AM?”

It’s going to be 80 today. Ninety next week.

We skipped spring like it owed us money.

And oh, how I dreamed of sitting outside.

Dreamed!

But you know what I found instead of patio bliss? A broken outdoor faucet. But wait, there's more.

That broken faucet led to a fun little scavenger hunt, only to discover—plot twist—a busted underground pipe leading to the garage faucet.

But hold up. We also have ground bees. GROUND. BEES. Just vibing in the earth like they pay the mortgage.

Also, bunnies. Cute little freeloaders. Absolutely horking down every single plant like they’re at an all-you-can-eat buffet in my yard. Nothing sacred. Nothing safe.

And if I did want to sit outside with a glass of rosé and pretend I’m in a Nancy Meyers movie? I can’t. Pollen blankets the deck. My allergies are in full betrayal mode. Every time I open the door, it feels a bale of hay smacked in the face.

So tell me again: why do we yearn for warm weather? Why do we build it up in our heads like it’s going to solve all our problems and turn us into carefree versions of ourselves with tousled hair and glowing skin?

Turns out, it’s just sweat, plumbing disasters, rodent salad bars, and bees.

But hey—at least we’re not cold.

hotSpringweather
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
Whether visiting a small town that's packed with tourists or off the radar, it's always the perfect time to head to a small town.
Human InterestThe Most Charming Small Town in MassachusettsAnne Erickson
perfect vacation
Human InterestThe Perfect Vacation Is How Long And How Much?Lauren Beckham Falcone
Screaming, hate, rage. Crying emotional angry woman screaming on blue studio background. Emotional, young face. Female half-length portrait. Human emotions, facial expression concept. Trendy colors
Human InterestWhen It Comes To Swearing A Lot, U.S.A. Is Number 1Bob Bronson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect