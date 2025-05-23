Breakers’ Main Gates Return After Extensive Restoration

The Preservation Society of Newport County is wrapping up a significant restoration of The Breakers' distinctive main gates. Key parts of the gates were reinstalled during the week of May 19.

On Wednesday, May 21, crews hoisted the two main gates — each weighing approximately 5,600 pounds — into place using a crane. On Tuesday, May 20, two intricate wrought-iron crown pieces that sit atop the gates were also reinstalled.

According to a Newport Buzz report, the main gates, two side pedestrian gates, and the crown scrollworks were removed in January for renovation. Stratford Steel in Connecticut conducted a thorough restoration on the pieces.

Crews with Stratford Steel sandblasted the many layers of coating from the gates to expose bare metal. They replaced substantially deteriorated sections and treated the pieces with a zinc thermal spray coating to ensure the structures' long-term durability.

To protect the reinstalled gates from the unforgiving New England climate, crews applied a marine-grade coating system to the gates, then added an epoxy primer and a black urethane top coating for waterproofing.