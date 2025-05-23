3 Historic Restaurants and Taverns You Shouldn’t Miss in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for its history and heritage, especially its culinary traditions. You can blend both by enjoying extraordinary food and soaking in the historical settings of four of the following historic restaurants.

Hawthorne Hotel Tavern

The Hawthorne Hotel Tavern set in historic Salem history honors author Nathanial Hawthorne, who wrote several famous novels, including "The Scarlet Letter" and "House of the Seven Gables," in Salem.

Part of the Historic Hotels of America, The Tavern offers a taste-tempting presentation of dishes to satsify your hunger. Steve's Seafood Chowder, a favorite among diners, is a heartier version of the famous New England clam chowder with shrimp, scallops, and haddock in a creamy broth. The New England Cheese Board delivers a mix of local breads, cheeses, nuts, and jams, perfect for a light bite after sightseeing in the community.

Location: 18 Washington Square, Salem

Rye Tavern

Rye Tavern in Plymouth opened in 1792 as The Cornish's Tavern. It was created as a meeting house by Josiah Cornish and used by one of our country's founding fathers, John Adams, who noted his visit here in his diary.

The restaurant's cozy interior with low ceilings and an old fireplace sets your senses in history so that you can enjoy your dining experience.

Its farm-to-table cuisine delivers New England specialties like fried clams and salt cod croquettes. In addition to incorporating ingredients from the garden on its property, Rye Tavern sources many items from local farmers markets and farms across eastern Massachusetts. The drink menu offers a craft beer made in Plymouth, the Mayflower Porter.

Location: 517 Old Sandwich Road, Plymouth

The 1761 Old Mill

The 1761 Old Mill in Westminster is set inside a historic sawmill that originally opened in 1761, before America's Industrial Revolution began.

Today, the building features an outdoor seating river overlooking a beautiful river. The menu is a sumptuous presentation of land and seafood-based dishes such as Atlantic haddock, blue crab ravioli, teriyaki steak tips, and a 12-ounce grilled New York sirloin.