Tom Brady to Open “Hall of Excellence” Sports Museum in Las Vegas

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Former player Tom Brady looks on prior to the NFC Championship Game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A remarkable collection of sports memorabilia will come to life through Morgan Freeman's voice at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel starting June 20, 2025. The highlight: Tom Brady's impressive collection of Super Bowl rings.

"The Hall of Excellence is about more than preserving history – it is about celebrating the relentless pursuit of greatness... Artifacts like these do not belong hidden away; they should be shared with the fans who were along for the journey with us," said Brady in a news release.

Guests can explore while listening to stories narrated by an amazing lineup of voices. Oprah Winfrey, Jim Nantz, Bob Costas, Mike Emrick, and Snoop Dogg bring the exhibits to life. The displays feature priceless items from sports stars and entertainment icons spanning 100 years.

Tickets go on sale May 23 at 9 a.m. EDT on the Fontainebleau website. Adult tickets cost $35, with kids under 15 getting in for $20. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This incredible showcase combines broadcaster Jim Gray's collection with the Brady family's treasured mementos. It's another piece of Brady's growing ties to Las Vegas, after buying into the Raiders last year.

The rings showcase Brady's NFL journey - six from his time with the Patriots and one from his Tampa Bay success. These dazzling pieces represent the biggest moments in his 23-year career before retiring in 2023.