The Average American Host 4 Barbecues This Summer And This What We Want

As we gear up for another summer filled with family fun and all the great activities of boating, beaches, pools and yes all the barbecues. The question is this, are…

Bob Bronson
Family and friends enjoying a barbecue

As we gear up for another summer filled with family fun and all the great activities of boating, beaches, pools and yes all the barbecues.
The question is this, are you more likely to host a barbecue or be a guest at one?
It seems as though there are people who enjoy hosting barbecues, and those that prefer to be guests. Either one of these options requires some unwritten rules that we need to adhere to.

A poll was taken recently asking that question and more regarding barbecues.

Here’s what’s cooking with our barbecues


1.  On average, the perfect cookout has 11 guests, with everyone contributing something to share. The best guests bring a nice dish or two to share that either took a little effort to make or purchase.

By the way 64% of people say it's a sin to come empty handed to barbecues.

2.  We plan to attend five barbeques this summer, and host four. For those who plan on hosting, we assume those dates include summer holidays and maybe a family cookout. Either way they can get expensive so we hope you get help from your guests.

3.  The most popular grilling staples, from most to least common, are:  Burgers, hot dogs, chicken ,steak, ribs, bratwurst , kabobs, pork chops and fish. On top of all these grilling items, we still like to have an abundance of side dishes. Not to mention lots of goodies.

4.  Older folks say their favorite barbecue side dish is potato salad, but younger generations prefer mac and cheese. Other favorites are corn on the cob, salads, and fresh fruit. Please don’t forget chips as well.

5.  The most popular beverage is soda and soft drinks.  Ice tea and water are next, followed by lemonade ,beer ,fruit punch, fruit juice, wine and cocktails. Unless the hosts say otherwise, make sure you bring your own beer or whatever else you plan on drinking at the barbecue

6.  As for activities at a cookout, people ranked their favorites like this:  Playing cards, cornhole, swimming horseshoes, frisbee, badminton, basketball, football and beer pong. It’s too bad we are no longer playing lawn darts, that, of course, is a relic of the past.

just hoping for a great summer season with lots of fantastic barbecues to enjoy

(Talker Research)

