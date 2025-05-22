Newport Vineyards Marks 30th Anniversary with Special Events

Newport Vineyards is inviting members of the public to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year with special events.

Anniversary celebrations will begin with the Tank Patio season opening on Friday, May 23, with wine tastings, dining, and live music. Newport Vineyards will also offer the following discounts and programs over the next several months:

May 30: “30% on 30th” discount on wine cases each month, starting with its flagship wine, the Great White (and Great White Rosé)

June 29: "Cheers to 30 Years" seafood Sunday supper coupled with the inaugural white wines

July 11: Annual fire dinner, a culinary experience in the vineyards featuring Newport Vineyards' legacy wines

Aug. 8: VIP history tour and tasting with owners and winemakers

Oct. 19: Cheers to 30 Years Harvest Festival

Brothers John and Paul Nunes founded the winery in Middletown in 1995. It now covers more than 100 acres of sustainably farmed land. The property now hosts farm-to-table dining, a craft brewery, and a wedding venue.

“We are honored to celebrate this journey with our loyal guests, hardworking team, and the local community who helped build Newport Vineyards into what it is today,” said co-founder John Nunes in an interview with What's Up NewP. “Our mission has always been rooted in sustainable farming, exceptional hospitality, and sharing our passion for wine and food.”