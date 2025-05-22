Latest Billy Joel Milestone: Yankees Bobblehead Night

ContestsEvents
Billy Joel has, somehow, hit a new level in his career by being the subject of one of baseball's best promotions: Bobblehead night.

When the New York Yankees host the Chicago Cubs on Friday, July 11, that game's park promotion will be "Billy Joel Bobblehead Night." The Official MLB X (formerly Twitter) account shared an image of the Joel bobblehead, which shows The Piano Man aptly sitting at a piano wearing a Yankees jersey, hat, and sunglasses.

Fox Sports reports that the first 18,000 fans to enter Yankee Stadium on July 11 will receive the bobblehead. Of course, if you enter the stadium late or won't be attending, we'd put good money on a few of these bobbleheads ending up for bid on eBay in the near future.

"Billy Joel bobblehead night" comes one week before Joel performs at Yankee Stadium on July 18, with special guest Rod Stewart. The Yankee Stadium show kicks off a unique stretch of gigs for Joel, which includes performances at Metlife Stadium on August 8, with Stevie Nicks, and Citi Field on August 21, with Sting. As previously reported, these three shows will make the iconic singer-songwriter the first artist to ever play all three major New York City-area stadiums in the same summer.

Joel told Billboard, “I’m looking forward to playing these iconic stadiums this summer – each holds personal significance to me. There’s nothing like the energy of the crowds in New York, and sharing a stage with my friends, Rod Stewart, Sting and Stevie Nicks, whose music always inspires me, is extremely rewarding.”

A complete list of Joel's upcoming tour dates can be found at BillyJoel.com/Tour.

