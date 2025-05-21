Should You Use A Coupon On A First Date?

If you have ever been planning a first date and wondered if you could or should use a restaurant coupon, we might have some good news for you.

Using a coupon was always frowned upon in most circles because it didn't give the best first impression of the one pulling it out of their wallet.

There are tons of stories online in chat rooms about how cheap a date was when the bill came they put the coupon on the table. The message was being sent that this person is frugal, or perhaps even cheap and was not willing to splurge on the first date.

If a person is going to look for ways to save money on the first date, what will dating them be like after a few months go by and they get really comfortable being cheap? For most women that was enough to shut it down after one date for the fear of dating someone that will only get cheaper as time goes on.

What if things have changed because of the economy and the cost of going out on a first date being so extravagant these days? Is it so wrong to want to save a little money by using a coupon? Does it make you inherently cheap or does it make you smart?

It would be a good test to see the reaction of your date if you decided to use a coupon. Would they judge you in a negative way or will it be a sign to them that you're savvy and value money?

Let's see what the survey says

In a survey, 56% of people say it's totally acceptable to use a coupon on a first date.

In fact, 61% of the people surveyed said that frugality is an "attractive trait" in a partner . . . and 28% went as far as to call it "sexy." And 56% say they've been "turned off" by a date trying to show off with money.

Even if it's not actual coupons, 37% of people say they'd be "impressed" if a date used reward points to pay for a date.