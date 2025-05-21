Raising Cane’s Brings Famous Chicken Fingers to New Framingham Location

A popular chicken restaurant chain claims a new roost in another Massachusetts town.

Raising Cane's opened a new location in Framingham on Tuesday, May 20, off Route 30 at 253 Cochituate Road.

The new Raising Cane's location features a double drive-thru to reduce MetroWest customers' wait times for the restaurant's chicken fingers, house-made Cane's Sauce, crinkle-cut fries, Cane's toast, and coleslaw.

According to a MassLive report, the inside of Raising Cane's pays tribute to Framingham High School with tributes to NASA astronaut Christa McAuliffe and touches of acknowledgment for New England professional sports teams.

The Framingham restaurant is the eighth Raising Cane's location in Massachusetts. It also has locations in Marlborough, Medford, Methuen, Seekonk, and three in Boston. The company is planning to open a ninth location in Saugus.

“Last August, we celebrated our ‘Golden Birthday' in Boston with the opening of our Golden Restaurant as we turned 28 on 8/28 and opened our 828th Restaurant,” Raising Cane's owner and founder Todd Graves stated in a press release shared with MassLive. “Today, I'm excited to continue expanding on the East Coast and throughout the greater Boston area with the opening of our first Framingham restaurant.”

Before the doors opened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, customers clamored for a spot in line to win free Raising Cane's for a year during the “Lucky 20″ drawing. The first 100 customers in line who purchased a Combo received a complimentary hat and a Box Combo card good for a future meal.