Cohasset Community Market to Bring Fresh Foods to Community at Cohasset Common

The Cohasset Community Market is gearing up for a new market season, which will bring fresh produce, artisan wares, food trucks, and live entertainment to Cohasset Common weekly.

Michael Vyskocil
Local Grown Organic Fresh Berries and Cherries at Farmers Market

The Cohasset Community Market is gearing up for a new market season, which will bring fresh produce, artisan wares, food trucks, and live entertainment to Cohasset Common weekly.

The Cohasset Community Market — which was rebranded from its former name, Cohasset Farmers Market — will be held on Thursdays from June 26 to Aug. 28, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. It will run from Thursday, Sept. 4, to Thursday, Sept. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. 

“Our mission is to gather the community in an open-air environment where they can shop local produce and products, enjoy a meal from local food trucks, and relax with their families and neighbors to local entertainment,” Town Planner Cassandra Thayer told the Cohasset Anchor.

Market vendors will include at least two farms and booths for nonprofits. The Cohasset Food Pantry will be present at the market to share information about its offerings to the community and volunteer opportunities. Some vendors have committed to being at the market for the full season; others will attend the market on a varying schedule.

Members of the public can keep updated on all the developments this season by following the market on Facebook and Instagram.

Michael VyskocilWriter
