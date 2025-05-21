5 Best Places to Dine Deliciously in Boston This Summer

Summer is quickly approaching, and Boston is the place to be for dining deliciously this season. Inspired by a list from the Boston affiliate of TheInfatuation.com, below is our list of the five best places to eat out in the city.

Felipe's Mexican Taqueria

The oversized rooftop of Felipe's in the heart of Harvard Square makes the perfect perch to enjoy frozen margaritas, Baja tacos, and more Mexican specialties.

Location: 21 Brattle St., Cambridge

MIDA

MIDA in East Boston is an ideal spot to experience waterfront views while dining with out-of-towners. The Italian-inspired cuisine here will tempt your tastebuds with its Puttanesca Classica and smoked short rib lasagna.

Location: 65 Lewis St., Boston

Pier 6

Pier 6 in Charlestown makes a superb place to plunk down in a chair and take in the views from the dock. Order some oysters or a mezze plate and contemplate the pleasures of summer during your meal.

Location: 18th St., Charlestown

Sail Loft

The Sail Loft is a cheery place to gather with friends on its waterfront patio. Grab a beer and a lobster roll, and you're in business.

Location: 80 Atlantic Ave., Boston

Trillium Brewing

Trillium's beer selection is a standout in its own right, but when you pair its brews with the ambiance of its rooftop deck, you have a dining setting that will have your tastebuds dancing in the sunlight or moonlight. From hoppy to fruited, Trillium offers just the right beer to slake your thirst as you kick back with a cold one.