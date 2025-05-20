U2 Hits Studio for New Album as Larry Mullen Jr. Returns After Surgery

U2 is back in the studio crafting their first collection of songs since 2017. Larry Mullen Jr. has picked up his drumsticks again after recovering from neck surgery.

"We've been recording. And it sounds like future to me. We had to go through some stuff, and we're at the other end of it," said Bono to Rolling Stone.

While his bandmates lit up the Las Vegas Sphere for 40 shows, Mullen took time off to heal. Now he's back, pounding out rhythms with renewed strength. The band wants to capture the present moment in their music and express optimism about overcoming challenges.

"We've been playing in the room together, the four of us. His playing sparkles with fresh ideas - he's completely past the rough patch of injuries that held him back," Bono said.

The band wants their next record to catch lightning in a bottle. "These days, most music gets pieced together bit by bit. But when musicians come together in one room, making something that's both personal and shared - that's rare magic," Bono pointed out.

Eight years will stretch between this album and their last work, the longest gap in the band's history. They haven't picked when to release the new songs yet, but fans are very excited.