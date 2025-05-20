Record 973,000 Massachusetts Drivers Hitting the Road for Memorial Day Weekend

In 2025, a record-breaking 973,000 Bay State residents will take to the roads during Memorial Day weekend. This breaks previous records, with 28,000 more cars jamming highways than last year's holiday rush.

"We are seeing impacts on international travel and business travel... But when it comes to leisure travel, there does seem to be a little bit of resistance to that trend. This is a week that folks are gonna travel, regardless of what's going on with the economy," said AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop in a statement.

This jump matches what's happening across the country. AAA expects 45.1 million Americans will travel by car, plane, and train this Memorial Day, beating 2005's record of 44 million travelers.

Driving remains the top choice for holiday travel. An incredible 87% of people plan to drive, helped by cheaper gas prices than in 2024.

More people are flying too, with 3.61 million passengers taking to the skies - up 2% from last year. At the same time, trains, buses, and cruise ships will see 8.5% more travelers than in 2024.

Holiday-goers are heading to Orlando's theme parks, New York's excitement, Chicago's waterfront, and Alaska's wilderness. Northern spots like Fairbanks, Anchorage, and Juneau are the hottest cruise destinations.

Last year broke records too. In 2024, 43.8 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day weekend, with 38.4 million driving - the most since AAA started counting in 2000.

Massachusetts is getting ready for the crowds with quick updates. The state needs to hire more lifeguards and swim instructors. Orange Line trains are back running between North Station and Oak Grove.