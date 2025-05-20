Olivia Tops Massachusetts Baby Names as Noah Stays #1 for Fourth Year

Olivia took the top spot for most popular Massachusetts girl name in 2024, while Noah remained the favorite boy name for the fourth year running.

According to state records, Charlotte dropped to second after leading in 2023, with Emma landing in third for girls. For boys, Liam and Oliver stayed right behind Noah in popularity.

New names made their way into the state's top 100. Isabel and Emerson jumped onto the girls' list, while Calvin and Roman appeared in the boys' rankings. In total, 17 new names found their way onto Massachusetts' lists.

Wesley climbed quickly up the boys' rankings, followed by big jumps from Elias and Carter. For girls, Violet, Ayla, and Lillian all moved up from their 2023 positions.

Some previously popular names fell out of favor. Myles and Rory dropped on the boys' side, while Stella and Ruby slid down the girls' rankings.

The state's naming preferences follow national trends. Top names in Massachusetts have matched up closely with nationwide favorites since 2013.

Social Security Administration numbers back this up. Their data shows these classic-but-modern choices becoming more popular across America.

Parents find inspiration everywhere. The British royal family, movie stars, and popular culture all influence naming decisions. Charlotte's connection to royalty and Emma's celebrity status play a role in their popularity.

The yearly changes show how quickly naming trends can shift. News coverage, celebrity baby names, and social media can make names suddenly popular or unpopular.