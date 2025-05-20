Is Your Phone a Snitch? Signs It Might Be Spying On You

Ever get the feeling your phone knows too much?

Like it's not just your digital BFF—it’s also your worst gossip enemy? If your device is acting shady, it might be because someone (hi, psycho ex!) has turned it into a spy tool.

According to a spyware expert quoted by TheSun.co.uk—because of course there's an expert for that—there are five red flags that your phone is basically giving your life a livestream to someone else.

Let’s break it down.

1. Your battery dies fast

If your fully charged phone is gasping for life by noon, it could be because it’s working overtime tracking you. OR, you’re still rocking an iPhone 7. Either way, it’s sus.

2. Your phone’s hot. And not it an attractive way.

Sure, phones get warm. But if it’s burning your leg while you’re doing nothing but doomscrolling? Someone might be using it to GPS-stalk you like you’re the final girl in a horror movie.

3. Data usage through the roof?

Unless you’ve suddenly developed a TikTok addiction, a major data spike could mean someone’s remotely accessing your phone. Pro tip: Check your settings. If you don’t know how, ask a teenager.

4. Creepy texts that vanish fast.

Weird random code messages popping up and disappearing? That’s not your phone glitching—it could be spyware communicating with its puppet master. So yeah, definitely NOT the time to ignore your texts.

5. Your screen lights up on its own, like it’s possessed.

You’re not imagining things. If your phone lights up when you’re not touching it—and it’s not from your DoorDash order being ready—someone may be tracking or even listening. Delightful!

If any of this sounds familiar, don’t panic (okay, panic a little). Run security software or, if you're brave, do a full factory reset. But back up your stuff first—no one wants to lose all 3,000 photos of their dog.