HGTV Names Medford One of 30 Best ‘Up-and-Coming Small Cities in America’

Medford has gained newfound acclaim by a popular television network as one of the most desirable cities to call home in the nation.

HGTV named Medford to its list of the 30 best "up-and-coming small cities in America."

Here's what HGTV editors had to say about Medford's small-town charm and big-city style:

"Located just six miles northwest of Boston, the town of Medford has caught the attention of the U.S. Census Bureau for its growth among cities with over 50,000 residents. It was the only city in the Northeast to do so.

"In Medford, the median incomes are above average, as is the quality of life. Medford has a number of popular amenities, like a very good commuter rail service, a waterside location on the Mystic River, and a bustling arts and culture scene, thanks to the historic Chevalier Theatre and the Tufts University Art Galleries."

In compiling its list, HGTV used U.S. Census Bureau data examining categories such as affordable housing, health care, incomes, jobs, and outdoor recreation. HGTV also consulted the Milken Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, which published its annual report on the Best Performing Cities. The Milken Institute considered U.S. cities that are advancing economic growth, evaluating categories such as housing affordability, jobs, wages, and access to broadband.