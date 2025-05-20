Foods That Should NEVER Be Reheated in the Microwave

Look, the microwave is great. It’s the lazy chef’s best friend. Leftover pizza? Zap. Cold coffee? Zap. Sad frozen burrito at 2 a.m.? Big zap.

But just because you can microwave something doesn’t mean you should. Some foods go in warm and come out weird, dangerous, or just plain gross. Science says so. Also, experience.

Here are five foods that should never face the microwave's wrath:

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Sure, they look innocent. But reheat them, and BOOM! They become little egg-shaped grenades. The steam inside builds pressure and can make the egg explode. In your hand. Or worse—your mouth. Surprise!

Foods Rich in Vitamin C

Like broccoli, bell peppers, and all those leafy greens you bought to “be healthier.” Microwaving zaps the nutrients right out of them. So basically, you’re left with a hot plate of disappointment. Eat ‘em raw. Or roast them like a real adult.

Chicken

Technically safe. But texturally tragic. Reheated chicken turns into sawdust. You’ll chew and chew and wonder where it all went wrong. Just eat it cold or toss it in soup. Microwaving it is a crime against poultry.

Seafood

Fish is delicate. The ocean didn’t raise her babies to be nuked. A quick reheat in the microwave turns shrimp into rubber bands and salmon into sadness. Your kitchen will also smell like a bait shop for three days.

Steak

Listen, if you’re microwaving steak, we need to talk. Just... don’t. The microwave will cook it unevenly. One bite is cold, the next is beef jerky. It’s a flavor rollercoaster, and not the fun kind.