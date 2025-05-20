Billionaire Hands Out $1,000 to Every Bridgewater State Graduate at Ceremony

At Gillette Stadium, Granite Telecommunications CEO Robert Hale Jr. surprised graduating students by giving each a $1,000 gift. The money came with simple instructions: keep half and give half to someone who needs it.

The graduates discovered their money in colorful envelopes, packed inside duffel bags. Kids from nearby Brockton schools had decorated each envelope with drawings. This generous move matches what Hale did at UMass Dartmouth's 2024 graduation.

This gesture adds to Hale's track record of giving, which has now reached over $400 million. During the ceremony, the Quincy businessman received an honorary doctorate for his community service work.

BSU's president Fred Clark called the gesture a perfect example of service in action. The money came from a successful business - one that pulled in $1.6 billion back in 2019.

Hale's work goes way beyond telecommunications. He started Copley Equity Partners and heads FoxRock Properties in Boston's real estate market. His reach extends to healthcare too - he sits on boards at Boston Children's Hospital and Dana-Farber.

Like his gift at UMass last year, this money encourages new graduates to think about helping others while taking care of themselves. By splitting the money between personal needs and charity, students get their first taste of giving back as they start their careers.

In 2019, his company led Massachusetts in charitable giving with $25 million in donations. Since opening its doors in 2002, the business has become a major force across North America.

His business interests span multiple industries. While his main company runs phone systems across the country, his investment group handles big financial deals.