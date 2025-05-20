A Flying Car Is Finally Hitting The Market
We have been promised a flying car since the dawning of airplanes back in the early 20th century. At that time both automobiles and flying machines were in their infancy and the idea of flying cars didn't take long to pop up.
You can go back to the 1960's futuristic cartoon, The Jetsons to see that flying cars would be the preferred mode of travel for all space age families.
Didn't you envy George Jetson when he would climb inside his flying car with it's glass bubble roof and zoom off to his job at Spacely Sprockets?
Even today's cartoons like Futurama feature flying cars that will free us of the burden of being stuck in gridlock traffic with all of the other mere mortals.
If you’re thinking about the DeLorean the car made famous in Back To The Future. Well, didn't fly, it was more or less a "hover car" than a flying car.
Flying cars are finally here
A company in Slovakia called Klein Vision says its new "AirCar" will cost a very reasonable $800,000. Up to a million if you add upgrades. If you can swing that much money you might as well get all of the goodies.
It's basically just a sports car with retractable wings and a propeller in back. So, you can't lift off in traffic. You still need a runway, and a pilot's license. Which means you will not be able to keep the flying car at your house, unless you have a very long driveway.
It transforms into an airplane in under two minutes . . . has a range of 621 miles . . . and a top cruising speed of 155 miles an hour at 18,000 feet.
They'll hit the sky in early 2026, at least in Europe. They're hoping to get them approved in the U.S. this fall.
It won’t be long till all of the trendsetters and influencers will be zooming around the country and over sharing everything on their social media.