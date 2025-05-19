Win Tickets From Live Nation’s “$30 Ticket To Summer”

In celebration of Concert week, Live Nation has kicked off their "$30 Ticket To Summer" promotion, giving you the chance to grab a pair of tickets to see your favorite artist for just $30.

According to the Live Nation website, you'll be able to score $30 all-in tickets for the local area shows. Grab them before they sell out because they will go fast and once they're gone, that's it.

WROR and Live Nation are giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show of your choice from the list below. Enter below for the chance to win one of five pairs of tickets from Live Nation's "$30 Ticket To Summer."

Choose from Barenaked Ladies, Billy Idol, Cyndi Lauper, The Doobie Brothers, Goo Goo Dolls, James Taylor, Rod Stewart, Simple Minds, Toto and Christopher Cross and Men At Work or Willie Nelson.