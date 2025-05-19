Salem Maritime National Historic Site Moves Closer to Becoming a National Park

The Salem Maritime National Historic Site is getting closer to becoming an official national park.

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton's bill to reclassify the site as a national park passed the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill now goes to the Senate, where it must be passed before it can be signed into law. Sen. Ed Markey has sponsored the Senate version of the bill.

Moulton's office explained that the legislation would require the U.S. Secretary of the Interior to host a Special Resource Study of sites connected with the maritime history, military history, and coastal defense in Salem and its surrounding area. This study would enable the National Park Service to determine whether certain additions would be worthy of adding to the site under National Historical Park status.

Salem Maritime National Historic Site was created in 1938 as the first national historic site to be introduced into the National Park System. As the City of Salem nears the 400th anniversary of its founding, re-establishing Salem Maritime as a National Historical Park could help bring more visitors to Salem and bolster its preservation, Moulton's office said in a statement shared with the Patch of Salem.

"This legislation is important because it will highlight the historic significance of Salem beyond the 1692 Witch Trials," said Annie Harris, CEO of Essex Heritage. The regional nonprofit partners with the National Park Service to produce programs and provide visitor services in Salem and Saugus.

"It will help attract more visitors to the city during its 400th anniversary and the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in 2026," she continued.