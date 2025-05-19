ContestsEvents
Mass. Astronaut Sunita Williams Addresses Merrimack College Graduates

Michael Vyskocil
Massachusetts astronaut Sunita Williams shared tales of her out-of-this-world experience with graduates at her commencement address at Merrimack College on Thursday, May 15. Williams also received an honorary degree from Merrimack.

In her address, she encouraged graduates to embrace change but savor the moment they're in. She told the graduates that their futures may change, but they should be ready to welcome that change.

“When we're exploring, we're doing exploration, that goes with the territory," Williams said in remarks captured by NBC10 News Boston. "Be ready to change, be ready to adapt. And you have the skills to do that.”

The Needham native knows full well the importance of adaptability. “I flew to the ISS (International Space Station) just about a year ago on the first test flight ... didn't come home as planned … instead of eight days, we came home nine months later,” she told Merrimack's graduates.

Williams, an astronaut for nearly three decades, spent nine unplanned months on the ISS after her team's Boeing spacecraft experienced problems.

Following her return to Earth, Williams said she is taking time to reconnect with family and friends. She is, however, setting her sights on participating in the Boston Marathon next year.

